Google finally took the wraps off the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones on Wednesday, claiming that the duo comes with "the highest rated smartphone camera." While both the handsets will definitely be pitted against some of the most powerful devices currently available in the market, it's worth checking the key differences between them to figure out which one suits you better.

The smaller Pixel 2 comes with a small design tweak around its back while it also keeps the large bezels found around the display. Its bigger counterpart, the Pixel 2 XL, however, has received a major upgrade as it sports smaller bezels and dual front-facing speakers.

Let's have a look at the specs below, and see how they stack up against each other.