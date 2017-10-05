Google finally took the wraps off the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones on Wednesday, claiming that the duo comes with "the highest rated smartphone camera." While both the handsets will definitely be pitted against some of the most powerful devices currently available in the market, it's worth checking the key differences between them to figure out which one suits you better.
The smaller Pixel 2 comes with a small design tweak around its back while it also keeps the large bezels found around the display. Its bigger counterpart, the Pixel 2 XL, however, has received a major upgrade as it sports smaller bezels and dual front-facing speakers.
Let's have a look at the specs below, and see how they stack up against each other.
|Google Pixel 2
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|FORM FACTOR
|Dimension
|145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm
|157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|143 g
|175 g
|Materials
|Main body: Aluminum; Accents: Glass
|Main body: Aluminum; Accents: Glass
|Rugged
|IP67 water and dust resistant
|IP67 water and dust resistant
|DISPLAY
|Screen size
|5-inch AMOLED
|6-inch P-OLED
|Resolution
|1920×1080 pixels
|2880×1440 pixels
|Pixel density
|441 ppi
|538 ppi
|Screen-to-body ratio
|68.58%
|77.42%
|OS
|Android version
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|Android 8.0 Oreo
|HARDWARE
|Chip
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
|Processor
|Octa-core, 2350 MHz, Kryo 280, 64-bit, 10 nm
|Octa-core, 2350 MHz, Kryo 280, 64-bit, 10 nm
|Graphics processor
|Adreno 540
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|CAMERA
|Primary camera
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Hardware features
|Optical image stabilization, Autofocus
|Optical image stabilization, Autofocus
|Software features
|Touch to focus, Face detection, Voice activation,
Self-timer, Digital zoom, Geo tagging
|Touch to focus, Face detection, Voice activation, Self-timer, Digital zoom, Geo tagging
|Video capture
|3840x2160 (4K) (30 fps),
1920x1080 (1080p HD)(120 fps), 1280x720 (720p HD) (240 fps)
|3840x2160 (4K) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (1080p HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (720p HD) (240 fps)
|Front camera
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels,
fixed focus 1920x1080 (1080p HD) (30 fps)
|8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus 1920x1080 (1080p HD) (30 fps)
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|2700 mAh
|3520 mAh
|Fast charge
|Yes
|Yes
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMOBluetooth 5.0 + LE NFC eSIM
|Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO Bluetooth 5.0 + LE NFC eSIM
|Cellular
|GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8
CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10
FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/
8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2
|GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8
CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10
FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/
8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2