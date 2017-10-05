Top 7 biggest features of Android O Close
Top 7 biggest features of Android O

Google finally took the wraps off the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones on Wednesday, claiming that the duo comes with "the highest rated smartphone camera." While both the handsets will definitely be pitted against some of the most powerful devices currently available in the market, it's worth checking the key differences between them to figure out which one suits you better.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XLGoogle

The smaller Pixel 2 comes with a small design tweak around its back while it also keeps the large bezels found around the display. Its bigger counterpart, the Pixel 2 XL, however, has received a major upgrade as it sports smaller bezels and dual front-facing speakers.

Let's have a look at the specs below, and see how they stack up against each other.

  Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 XL
FORM FACTOR
Dimension 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight 143 g 175 g
Materials Main body: Aluminum; Accents: Glass Main body: Aluminum; Accents: Glass
Rugged IP67 water and dust resistant IP67 water and dust resistant
DISPLAY
Screen size 5-inch AMOLED 6-inch P-OLED
Resolution 1920×1080 pixels 2880×1440 pixels
Pixel density 441 ppi 538 ppi
Screen-to-body ratio 68.58% 77.42%
OS
Android version Android 8.0 Oreo Android 8.0 Oreo
HARDWARE
Chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
Processor Octa-core, 2350 MHz, Kryo 280, 64-bit, 10 nm Octa-core, 2350 MHz, Kryo 280, 64-bit, 10 nm
Graphics processor Adreno 540 Adreno 540
RAM 4GB 4GB
Storage 128GB 128GB
CAMERA
Primary camera 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixels, OIS, EIS, PDAF, LDAF
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Hardware features Optical image stabilization, Autofocus Optical image stabilization, Autofocus
Software features Touch to focus, Face detection, Voice activation,

Self-timer, Digital zoom, Geo tagging

 Touch to focus, Face detection, Voice activation, Self-timer, Digital zoom, Geo tagging
Video capture 3840x2160 (4K) (30 fps),

1920x1080 (1080p HD)(120 fps), 1280x720 (720p HD) (240 fps)

 3840x2160 (4K) (30 fps), 1920x1080 (1080p HD) (120 fps), 1280x720 (720p HD) (240 fps)
Front camera 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels,

fixed focus 1920x1080 (1080p HD) (30 fps)

 8MP, f/2.4, 1.4μm pixels, fixed focus 1920x1080 (1080p HD) (30 fps)
BATTERY
Capacity 2700 mAh 3520 mAh
Fast charge Yes Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Wireless Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMOBluetooth 5.0 + LE NFC eSIM Wi-Fi 2.4G + 5GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO Bluetooth 5.0 + LE NFC eSIM
Cellular GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8
CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10
FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/

8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2
TD-LTE: Bands 38*/40/412
Supports up to CAT 15 (800Mbps DL / 75Mbps UL), 3x DL CA, 4x4 MIMO, 256-QAM DL and 64-QAM UL depending on carrier support

 GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1/2/4/5/8
CDMA EVDO Rev A: BC0/BC1/BC10
FDD-LTE : Bands 1*/2*/3*/4*/5/7*/

8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/66*2
TD-LTE: Bands 38*/40/412
Supports up to CAT 15 (800Mbps DL / 75Mbps UL), 3x DL CA, 4x4 MIMO, 256-QAM DL and 64-QAM UL depending on carrier support
Related