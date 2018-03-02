Google on March 1 has introduced a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning website – Learn with Google AI – it's a set of educational resources which has been incorporated by Machine Learning (ML) developers at the company. This Google AI website will provide assistance to both beginners and advanced AI enthusiasts.

The search giant has developed this website for people to learn about the concept of AI and ML, developing the skills to tackle real-world problems with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

"We believe it's important that the development of AI reflects as diverse a range of human perspectives and needs as possible. So, Google AI is making it easier for everyone to learn ML by providing a huge range of free, in-depth educational content," Financial Express quoted Zuri Kemp, Programme Manager for Google's machine learning education saying.

Of late, Google has been intensifying its educational efforts by joining hands with Coursera for new IT support program and building Google Hubs in Europe to promote digital skills training. The website is offering a huge variety of methods for users to learn more about ML.

"This is for everyone — from deep ML experts looking for advanced developer tutorials and materials, to curious people who are ready to try to learn what ML is in the first place," Kemp added.

Moreover, the course has been deisgned and presented in an interesting manner armed with video lectures from the experts of ML at Google, along with well interactive visualisations illustrating ML concepts.

The online courses known as Machine Learning Crash Course (MLCC) — which are based on an internal course only accessible to Google employees — are free of cost. Around 18,000 Google employees have signed up for the course. The course will take about 15 hours to complete.

MLCC is the first course on the Learn with Google AI website and the company is planning more courses which will come soon.