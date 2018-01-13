Google has finally acknowledged the issue faced by many Google Home Max users. The search giant has confirmed that there is an issue with its premium Home Max smart speaker. The Home Max is creating trouble when it is connected to the Wi-Fi network.

To go by the complaints filed on the Google Product Forum, the Home Max is "killing the Wi-Fi network' in many users" homes. To bring the network back, router/modem requires a hard restart.

Alastair Hadden posted, "My Google Home Max arrived today. Initial setup was fine, everything was working (Assistant, streaming services), but then my Wi-Fi network went down, which required a hard restart of modem and router to fix. It took it going down a few more times for me to realize the Max was causing it; whenever I tried to stream radio or Spotify, the Wi-Fi died and had to be restarted."

While going through the official Google forum reports, we noticed that most of the users who are affected by the problem are using a TP-Link Archer C7 router. So, it seems that Google Home Max might be creating more trouble for TP-Link users.

TP-Link engineers even replied to a user, acknowledging the root cause of the issue. The engineers said the problem could be MDNS (Multicast Domain Name System) multicast discovery packets which are sent to keep the live connection.

Home Max apparently is sending thousands of these packets in a short span of time, thereby overloading the router which results in jamming the network.

But, need not worry much about the hitch as Google is aware of the complaints and it may come up with a solution soon. Google is aware of the complaints, an official response to one post said. The company is looking into the issue and will soon fix it. However, Google hasn't promised any exact date when users will see the fix.