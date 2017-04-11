Google paid tribute to renowned Indian painter Jamini Roy on his 130th birth anniversary on Tuesday. Google has put up his Black Horse painting on the home page to honour Roy.

Earlier, Google Doodle had paid homage to Indian painters on their birth anniversaries. The search giant presented 'Three Girls' on Amrita Sher-Gil's 103rd birth anniversary. Google dedicated a doodle to MF Hussain to mark his 100th birth anniversary on September 17, 2015.

The works of Jamini Roy sparkled with spirit of India and he drew inspiration from folk and tribal art. Here are ten interesting facts about the Bengali painter: