Google has been caught in the murky waters once again as it is now showcasing the "best torrent sites" in its search results. Tainted and piracy-ridden sites like The Pirate Bay, Rarbg and 1337x are now found in regular search results while Googling "torrent sites" or "best torrent sites".

According to Torrent Freak which first spotted this change in Google Search results, we no longer have to limit ourselves to safer and cleaner websites as it seems the piracy-ridden sites are now ranked by their popularity from the left to the right. Here is a look at the screenshot posted by Torrent Freak to clarify the same:

The report adds that the entire process of listing out the popular torrent sites has been automated by Google, and there is no manual labour involved. However, some popular streaming sites which are both legal and popular have found their place alongside a bunch of unauthorised torrent sites.

For instance, streaming sites like Netflix and Hulu have been ranked in the popularity list alongside torrent sites like Putlocker and Alluc, which could often mislead people into believing that they are downloading from a safe site.

Piracy lovers might just feel happy with this new development in Google search results, but it will definitely irk copyright holders from the digital entertainment and film industries.

Google had drawn flak for displaying pirate site ratings of movies alongside ratings from regular review sites like IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and other digital rights governing bodies could take offense and raise these issues with Google soon.