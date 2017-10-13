While Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again is all set to release on Diwali, buzz is that something is wrong between the leading ladies of the film – Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Parineeti and Tabu completely ignored each other at a recent event. The two were present at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge along with the entire Golmaal Again cast to promote the film.

The report stated that the Ajay sat in between the two actresses, and the cold vibes between them were clearly visible. Bollywood has been famous for numerous cat fights, and if the report is to be believed, a new one is in the offing.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment in the popular franchise. While the male cast of the film has been kept intact, Parineeti and Tabu are the new additions. However, the report did not mention any reason behind their odd behaviour.

The comedy film will have a big box office clash with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. Both the movies are much hyped, and the makers of the films believe that Diwali is a big enough festival for the two movies to do well at the box office.

In other news, Parineeti was some time ago trolled after sharing a photo on social media. The picture showed the actress holding a koala for which she had received some nasty comments. While it was a cute click, hand position of the koala is what grabbed attention of some dirty minds on social media. The animal's hand was seen resting on Parineeti's chest.