This Diwali Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar and Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again are all set to have a big box office clash. Although both the films are much hyped, members of the censor board reportedly feel that Secret Superstar will come up as the winner.

CBFC cleared both Aamir and Ajay's movies with U/A certificate. Both Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again are family entertainers, and are likely to make good business at the box office on the occasion of Diwali.

But CBFC members reportedly forecast that Secret Superstar has the potential to be as big a hit as Dangal. "Again Aamir plays a mentor, guide and pupil. Last time he played savior to a dyslexic boy (Taare Zameen Par). This time he's savior to an oppressed girl. Darsheel Safary wanted to be a painter. This girl wants to be a singer. In both Taare Zameen Par and Secret Superstar, Aamir's character is there halfway through the film. It has the potential to be as big as Dangal," SKJ Bollywood News quoted a source from the censor board as saying.

Dangal was Aamir's last film and it had become the highest grossing Bollywood movie ever. Dangal had Zaira Wasim playing one of the key characters, and she is the main lead in Secret Superstar.

However, it appears that Aamir will not have as much screen space in the upcoming movie as he had in Dangal because here he is playing an extended cameo. On the other side, Golmaal Again has a big star cast including Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor among others. Moreover, Golmaal already has a big brand name.

In such a situation, it will be interesting to see if Secret Superstar wins the box office battle or Golmaal Again dominates the commercial circuits.