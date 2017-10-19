Ajay Devgn's multi-starrer Golmaal Again is all set to be released on Friday. However, some reviews are already out after its screening in the Gulf countries.

Starring Ajay, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu among others, Golmaal Again is the fourth instalment of the hit franchise.

The initial reviews on Golmaal Again have been mixed as some of them calling it a masala entertainer, while some others snubbing it as a boring flick.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again got two new lead additions to the cast – Tabu and Parineeti. The makers of the movie have incorporated a horror angle to the comedy film, making it one of those few Bollywood films in the comedy-horror genre.

Fans were eagerly waiting for any review on Golmaal Again but there was not any as the makers did not hold any special screening for the celebs or the media. However, the film got released in Dubai and other parts of the Gulf from where reports are out.

Some of the reviewers have called it the best comedy film of 2017, but some dubbed it as a confusing film lacking the element to hook the audience. Some are even praising the added angle of horror.

The trailer of Golmaal Again had given a glimpse of a ghost angle to the film, surrounding which all the drama happened. Although there is a lot of hype around the film, the initial reviews by the critics are likely to leave the audience in dilemma. Check some of the Golmaal Again reviews:

Umair Sandhu: First Review #GolmaalAgain from UAE ! Best Comedy film of the Year ! Hilarious Performances + Terrific Dialogues + Rocking Music = 3.5*/5*

Kareen D'Souza from Masala.com: Golmaal Again is packed with so many sub-plots that at one point, you may find yourself losing track of what the core is all about. But clearly, the writer's intention is not to convince you. The lead stars have enough chemistry and charisma to make you stay put in the theatre and you won't regret the three hours spent watching this one. If however, you like to take your brains with you to the movies, this Golmaal might not be the way to spend a memorable Diwali.

Stay tuned for more details and Golmaal Again reviews.