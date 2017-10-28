Joint ventures of Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn have always done well with amazing box office collections and this time it is Golmaal Again. This comedy flick collected big on its first day itself and continues to do well on week 2 as well.

The movie made around Rs 30 crore on its first day and became the highest opener of 2017. Golmaal Again has also become one of the highest grossing movies of this year.

The film earned good on its first week and is expected to continue the trend on its second weekend. On day 7, Golmaal Again earned Rs 9.13 crore and Rs 9 crore on day 8. Thus, the total of Golmaal Again's domestic box office collection is set to cross Rs 150 crore this weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the day 7 result that said: "#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr, Thu 9.13 cr. Total: ₹ 136.07 cr. India biz."

It was expected that the business of the film would come down over the weekdays, but it proved the assumptions wrong with a splendid performance on Monday as well.

The Rohit Shetty directorial opened to packed houses on October 20. Despite Aamir's Secret Superstar winning good reviews, Rohit Shetty's directorial saw 70 percent occupancy on its first day.

Even the critics and audience review were also positive about the movie. Golmaal Again is said to be one of the funniest films of Bollywood. In fact, the ghost's angle in the film also tickle your funny bones.

The Rohit Shetty movie has a big star cast. Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu featured in this comedy flick.