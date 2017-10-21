Rohit Shetty is back with the fourth instalment of Golmaal. Though it clashed with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, it didn't affect its collection much. The first-day box office collection of Ajay Devgn's movie is likely to beat his own previous record.

Yes, you heard it right! Golmaal Again has made around Rs 30 crore on its first day. It is the highest opening collection of 2017.

The movie is likely to beat Singham Returns record as per our estimation. The final numbers are yet to be released. Singham Returns was also Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty flick and its opening business was Rs 32 crore.

Golmaal Again opened to packed houses and many trade analysts predicted that it will touch the Rs 35 crore mark on Day 1. Despite Aamir's Secret Superstar, Rohit Shetty's directorial saw 70 percent occupancy on its first day.

Even the critics and audience review was also positive about the movie. Golmaal Again is said to be one of the funniest films of Bollywood. In fact, the ghost's angle too will also tickle your funny bone.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#GolmaalAgain has the potential to be a MASSIVE HIT... Like I said earlier, well-made masala entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion!"

The Rohit Shetty movie has a huge star cast. Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu featured in this comedy flick.

The movie has also beaten the record of this year's two Khan films – Tubelight and Raees. The films' first day collection were around Rs 20 crore. Take a look at the list of top 10 openers of 2017.

Rank Movie Release Collection 1 Baahubali 2 28-Apr 41.00 2 Tubelight 23-June 21.15 3 Raees 25-Jan 20.42 4 Judwaa 2 29-Sep 16.10 5 Jab Harry Met Sejal 04-Aug 15.25 6 Jolly LLB 2 10-Feb 13.20 7 Toilet - Ek Prem Katha 11-Aug 13.10 8 Badrinath Ki Dulhania 10-Mar 12.25 9 Kaabil 25-Jan 10.43 10 Half Girlfriend 19-May 10.27

Golmaal Again will definitely beat the opening day record of Ajay's last release Baadshaho, which is the second biggest opener for him after Singham Returns. Here is the list of top 10 openers of the actor.