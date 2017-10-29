Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the domestic box office on its second Saturday, as its nine-day collection went past the mark of Rs 150 crore nett.

Released in the theatres on October 20, Golmaal Again garnered fantastic response and collected Rs 136.07 crore nett at the domestic box office in the first week.

In just seven days, the movie became the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2017 after Shah Rukh Khan's Raaes and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Since there were no big-ticket releases this week, trade analysts predicted that Golmaal Again would continue its dream run in its second week.

When compared to its opening-day business, the movie witnessed over 75 per cent of drop in its collection on its second Friday. But its eighth-day collection was much bigger than the opening day collection of many big-ticket releases of the year.

Golmaal Again collected Rs 7.25 crore nett at the domestic box office on its second Friday, taking its eight-day total collection to Rs 143.33 crore nett. The movie became the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, beating the record of SRK's Raaes, which collected Rs 137.51 crore nett in its lifetime.

The Rohit Shetty-directed multi-starrer went on to see a decent jump in its collection on its second Saturday.

Golmaal Again collected approximately Rs 8.75 crore nett at the domestic box office on its ninth day, taking its total collection to Rs 152.08 crore nett.

Golmaal Again has become the first original Hindi film to cross the mark of Rs 150 crore nett this year, while the dubbed version of Baahubali 2 did it first.

The movie has already become the highest-grossing film for Ajay Devgn, beating his previous films. It reamins to be be seen whether it becomes the first film for him to cross the mark of Rs 200 crore nett.

Here is the list of Top 10 highest grossing films of Ajay Devgn. These numbers are based on various reports and they may vary from the actual figures. All the numbers are in rupees and crore.