Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again has continued its rocking collection at the domestic box office in its fourth week, and surpassed the mark of Rs 200 crore nett on its 24th day — its fourth Sunday.

Golmaal Again made fantastic collection at the domestic box office in the first week. Despite clashing with Ittefaq and a few other movies, the film remained strong at the ticket counters over the next two weeks and became the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2017.

Its collection dropped considerably in its third week. After seeing the trends, some trade analysts were big sceptic over whether Golmaal Again would really be able to the cross the Rs 200 crore nett mark at the domestic market in its fourth week.

This week Golmaal Again clashed with Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle and Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. It witnessed a steep decline in numbers on its fourth Friday, but showed a big jump on Saturday.

Golmaal Again collected Rs 1.78 crore nett at the domestic box office on its fourth Friday and Saturday, and its 23-day total collection reached Rs 199.74 crore nett.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#GolmaalAgain steps into ₹ 200 cr Club today [Sun; Day 24]... [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr. Total: ₹ 199.74 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER! [sic]"

The Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy needed Rs 26 lakh crore to surpass Rs 200-crore mark. As you read this article, Golmaal Again has already collected this amount at the domestic box office on Sunday and become the first film to cross the Rs 200-crore mark for Ajay Devgn.