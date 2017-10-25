Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again completed 5 days at the box office, and the movie has maintained a stronghold at the commercial circuits even on Tuesday.

After crossing Rs 100-crore mark at the India box office in just four days, Golmaal Again is heading fast towards the next milestone. Ajay Devgn's multi starrer refused to slow down even on the weekdays.

Having had an excellent opening weekend at the box office with a net collection of over Rs 85 crore at the domestic market, Golmaal Again continued its splendid business even on the weekdays.

The film had collected Rs 30.14 crore on its opening day, followed by an earning of Rs 28.37 crore on Saturday and Rs 29.09 crore on Sunday, taking its 3 days total collection to Rs 87.6 crore net.

The movie had crossed the Monday test with flying colours as well. The comedy film had collected Rs 16.04 crore on Monday. Although Tuesday witnessed some dip in its collection, Golmaal Again managed to make good money on its fifth day also. It collected Rs 13.25 crore net on Tuesday, taking its total 5 days domestic collection to Rs 116.89 crore.

Released in around 3,500 screens across India, the gross collection of Golmaal Again failed to cross Rs 150 crore by a minimal margin. Its gross Indian collection stood at Rs 149.86 crore by the end of Tuesday.

"#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr. Total: ₹ 116.89 cr. India biz.," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Not just in the domestic market, Golmaal Again has been rocking at the overseas box office as well with a collection of Rs 25.47 crore in 5 days, taking its worldwide gross collection to over Rs 175 crore.

The gross domestic collection of Golmaal Again is likely to cross Rs 200 crore very soon, and the worldwide earning of the film will definitely surpass the milestone in another day or two.