Hosted by NBC's Late Night Show host Seth Meyers, the 75th Golden Globes was held at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7.

And, to stand in solidarity with the victims who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse, most of Hollywood A-listers have chosen to wear black on the red carpet including Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Chris Hemsworth and Jessica Chastain.

Among TV nominees, HBO's Big Little Lies and the FX series Feud: Bette and Joan were leading the list while Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale bagged the Golden Globe for the Best TV series.

The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro bagged the award for the Best Director in a motion picture while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri snatched the title for Best Motion Picture.

Here's the complete list of winners.

TELEVISION

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies [Winner]

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel [Winner]

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale [Winner]

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us [Winner]

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best Television Series, Drama

The Handmaid's Tale [Winner]

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies [Winner]

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies [Winner]

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo [Winner]

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Television Series, Comedy

Black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel [Winner]

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None [Winner]

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies [Winner]

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [Winner]

Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [Winner]

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water [Winner]

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco [Winner]

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri [Winner]

The Post

Molly's Game

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water [Winner]

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Original Song

"Home," Ferdinand

"Mighty River," Mudboumd

"Remember Me," Coco

"The Star," The Star

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman [Winner]

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist [Winner]

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out