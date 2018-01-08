Alicia Vikander, Allison Williams, Kerry Washington
Alicia Vikander (L), Allison Williams, Kerry Washington (R)Getty Images

Golden Globes 2018 red carpet is the new black Of Hollywood.

The 75th Annual Awards show red carpet has witnessed a galaxy of black dressed stars walked on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7. Hosted by NBC's Late Night Show host Seth Meyers, Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance The Shape of Water leads the list of nominations with seven nominees, while The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have bagged six nominations each.

Among the top TV contenders, HBO's Big Little Lies and the FX series Feud: Bette and Joan were leading the nominations list while The Handmaid's Tale earned the nod for the Best TV series.

A slew of Hollywood A-listers have chosen to wear black instead of colourful, sparkly dresses to stand in solidarity with the victims who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse.

"We feel emboldened in this particular moment to stand together ... in a thick black line," said Meryl Streep of the collective fashion choice during a red carpet interview.

However, many celebs including Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was spotted not wearing black on the red carpet.

And, amid the sea of black, we have rounded up the worst dressed at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Take a look here.

Alicia Vikander

Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Sorry Allison Wliiams, the splash of colour did not stand out among black.

Allison Williams
Allison Williams attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

Is that a trail?

Alexis Bledel
Alexis Bledel attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington arrives for the 75th Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Her bejewelled heeled ankle boots ruined her red carpet look in the in a strapless black dress

Debra Messing

Debra Messing
Debra Messing attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meher Tatna

Meher Tatna
Meher TatnaGetty Images