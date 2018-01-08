Golden Globes 2018 red carpet is the new black Of Hollywood.

The 75th Annual Awards show red carpet has witnessed a galaxy of black dressed stars walked on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 7. Hosted by NBC's Late Night Show host Seth Meyers, Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romance The Shape of Water leads the list of nominations with seven nominees, while The Post and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri have bagged six nominations each.

Among the top TV contenders, HBO's Big Little Lies and the FX series Feud: Bette and Joan were leading the nominations list while The Handmaid's Tale earned the nod for the Best TV series.

A slew of Hollywood A-listers have chosen to wear black instead of colourful, sparkly dresses to stand in solidarity with the victims who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse.

"We feel emboldened in this particular moment to stand together ... in a thick black line," said Meryl Streep of the collective fashion choice during a red carpet interview.

However, many celebs including Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was spotted not wearing black on the red carpet.

And, amid the sea of black, we have rounded up the worst dressed at the 75th Golden Globe Awards. Take a look here.

Alicia Vikander

Allison Williams

Sorry Allison Wliiams, the splash of colour did not stand out among black.

Alexis Bledel

Is that a trail?

Kerry Washington

Her bejewelled heeled ankle boots ruined her red carpet look in the in a strapless black dress

Debra Messing

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Meher Tatna