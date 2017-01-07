HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones has never won a Golden Globes in the best drama series category, but will luck favour the show this year?

Season 6 of Game of Thrones was indeed interesting, as it featured the gruesome Battle of the Bastards that resulted in Jon Snow and Sansa Stark reclaiming Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton. The epic finale also hinted at Jon Snow being Lyanna and Rhaegar's son, something that sent Game of Thrones fandom into frenzy, and made Game of Thrones one of the most talked about shows in 2016.

While Game of Thrones is a possible candidate to take home the Golden Globe award for the best drama series, it has strong competition from The Crown. According to a Vanity Fair article, the Golden Globes has a tendency to award costume dramas such as Mad Men and Boardwalk Empire. "And The Crown—with its European setting—is tailor-made for the Hollywood Foreign Press. This really does feel like a sure thing. All that's left is the actual coronation," the publication noted.

According to Gold Derby's racetrack odds, The Crown ranks third with 5/1 odds. Stranger Things has a 5/4 odds of winning the award and Game of Thrones has 5/2 odds. However, Gold Derby also notes that British productions such as Wolf Hall and Downton Abbey have done well in past.

Golden Globes 2017 Best Drama Series nominees

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Where to watch Golden Globes 2017

The awards ceremony will start on NBC at 8pm EST on Sunday and the red carpet coverage will commence on E! from 6pm EST. The award ceremony can be watched live online on NBC.com with a log-in.