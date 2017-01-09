6.45 pm EST: David Schwimmer is chatting with the host

6.31 pm EST: Jackie actress Natalie Portman shows off her baby bump in a beautiful yellow gown

Chatting with Natalie Portman on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/Gal2os5Fsj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

6.36 pm EST: Stranger Things squad are here

6.31 pm EST: Silence actor Andrew Garfield just arrives on the Red Carpet

6.25 pm EST: Black-Ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross talks to the host as it's her first Globes appearance

6.21 pm EST: Beautiful Lili Collins arrives in style

Always arriving in style, @lilycollins makes her way onto the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet. pic.twitter.com/Xv8cQb1Gph — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

6.10 pm EST: Writer- Producer Essa Rae arrives first at Red Carpet

6.05 pm EST: Hosts are ready to present Globes Red Carpet live. Actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Liza Koshy, "The Real's" Jeannie Mai, and producer Scott Mantz are ready with their questions tweeted with the hashtag #AskGlobes.

6 pm EST: Stallone sisters are ready to present as Miss Golden Globe

5.45 pm EST: The Red Carpet is now open for arrival

The #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet is now open! We are so ready. pic.twitter.com/x4S8USZLnd — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Hosted by the Late Night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon, Golden Globes 2017 will begin in a few minutes at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The award show will recognise the best talent from the entertainment industry for their excellence in film and television. It will honour 25 categories in total: 14 for movies and 11 for TV.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live on NBC at 8 pm ET on Sunday (January 8). Prior to that, the red carpet coverage is kicking off on E! (also live-streaming on Twitter) at 6 pm ET (3 pm PT). NBC will also live-stream the awards show on NBC.com. Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, have been selected as 2017's Miss Golden Globe.

As the award show will see Jimmy Fallon as the host for the first time, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt stated: "This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy's playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that's made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year."

Amongst the presenters, you will get a glimpse of Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Pierce Brosnan, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Chastain, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Grant, Chris Hemsworth, Felicity Jones, John Legend, Emma Stone, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Eddie Redmayne, Zoe Saldana, Amy Schumer, Sylvester Stallone, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon and many more. Notably, Bollywood actress and Quantico lead actor Priyanka Chopra will also be presenting at the Awards.

The Globes this year could reportedly pay a tribute to the late Singin' in the Rain actress Debbie Reynolds and her late daughter, and Star Wars fame, Carrie Fisher. Meryl Streep, who has nominations for 30 Globes (including one this year) to her credit will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by presenter Viola Davis.

Previous award-winning HBO series, Game of Thrones and Veep, both returned with several nominations. Among other TV nominations, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story leads the list with five nominations. Tom Hiddleston-starrer The Night Manager, The Crown, and The Night Of has earned the maximum number of nominations. Amongst films, Lionsgate's musical La La Land has received nods for seven categories including Best Motion Picture (Musical), Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

Stay tuned for further updates.