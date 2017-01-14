Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2017 kicked off from Korea International Exhibition & Convention Center (Kintex) in Gyeonggi Province on Friday, January 13, and wrapped up on Saturday, January 14.

Golden Disc Awards (GDA) 2017: EXO wins Daesang (Grand Prize)

During the annual event, many of the big names from the Korean music industry were acknowledged for their excellent performances in both digital and physical album sales. While South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO bagged the grand prize (Daesang), BTS a.k.a Bangtan Boys received Global K-Pop Artist Award.

Here is the complete winners list of 31st Golden Disk Awards: