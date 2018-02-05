The teaser of Gold showcases Akshay Kumar acing the 1946's period look, as the film traces India's first golden win at the Olympics for hockey.

Akshay Kumar portrays the character of a hockey player who won India's first gold medal at the Olympics. Set in the late 1940's, the teaser realistically captures India as in the pre-Independence era.

The intriguing video depicts the journey of a hockey player struggling to win a Gold medal for the nation. While India had been winning gold medals playing for British, a man dreams of winning the same for India.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the teaser and said:,"Abhi tak India chup tha. Ab hum log bolega aur duniya sunega. #GoldTeaser Out Now. @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema".

Gold marks to be the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film is to be directed by Reema Kagti. Also, Mouni Roy makes her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar.

Gold is about India's first Olympic medal win in the year 1946 at Games of the XIV Olympiad, London. The period drama has been shot across the UK and India.

The film is set to release on Independence Day, August 15, this year.

Watch the teaser here: