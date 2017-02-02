Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker is set to add a new chapter in its journey in India with the opening of exclusive showrooms to sell their commercial vehicles. Maruti's new Commercial dealership is likely to get expanded to other cities as the company is preparing to add the Dzire Tour to its line-up.

Even though the rumours of the Dzire Tour making it to the commercial dealerships of Maruti have been making headlines time and again, the company has not divulged its plans so far. However, the latest we hear is that the company has called for the proposals from existing dealerships of Maruti for the new dealerships and is planning to sells its LCV Super Carry and the fleet-exclusive model the Dzire Tour through it.

Maruti has tasted success in India with the introduction of Nexa, the destination for the company's premium products like the S-Cross, Baleno and the Ignis. With the exclusive dealership for the commercial models of Maruti, the company would be the first carmaker in India to have three different showrooms under the same umbrella. Maruti now has regular and Nexa dealerships in its sales network.

Maruti Suzuki Commercial could also sell its model like Eeco Flexi and Omni Flexi in India. The Dzire Tour, which is expected to go on sale through the commercial dealerships of Maruti would be the reworked model of the current Swift Dzire. While the current Swift Dzire would make way for the new Dzire in India soon, the existing model is likely to come to the market with Dzire Tour badging with minor tweaks.