Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, released the trailer of God Sex and Truth in which he assures to "encapsulate the revolutionary sexual philosophy" professed by adult star Mia Malkova.

Ram Gopal Varma shocked and surprised his fans with his announcement about his next film God Sex and Truth and its first look featuring nude Mia Malkova. The filmmaker also tweeted: "#GodSexTruth is about a revolutionary sexual philosophy as professed by @MiaMalkova and encapsulated by me ..it's about telling the Truth behind Sex as intended By God."

A day later, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that its trailer will be out on January 15, as Sankranti treat for the filmgoers. He tweeted on Monday morning, "‏Trailer of GOD, SEX and TRUTH featuring @MiaMalkova releasing tmrw morning 9 am." He released the trailer on his official YouTube channel in the evening.

The trailer of God, Sex and Truth starts with Sigmund Freud's statement, "Sex is and will be the biggest thing of all time. Then, Mia Malkova is seen narrating, "I as a woman, not my eyes, not my mouth, not my breasts, not my cunt and not my asshole. Consciously each and every part of my body is designed for various functions including sexual desire."

Mia Malkova talks about the purpose of being a porn star, her philosophy. The trailer shows that it has been shot in the fashion of an adult video, but it does not show any sex scenes, which doubled the curiosity on what exactly Ram Gopal Varma has decided to showcase in God, Sex and Truth.

However, the trailer ends with an announcement that the full movie of God, Sex and Truth will be released in official Vimeo channel of Mia Malkova on January 26 as Republic day treat.

The trailer of God, Sex and Truth has received 394,391 views, 5,000 likes and 849 dislikes in less than 24 hours. Some people even shared the trailer on the Twitter and lauded Ram Gopal Varma for his guts to pick such a subject.

Cherry's @scharan18

As I said earlier, theres alot to learn from your films other than nudity and violence, #GodSexTruth is a perfect example for that! I pity for people who r nt matured enough to understand this. Awesome music by @mmkeeravaani garu.. Great work @MiaMalkova

Sirasri‏ @sirasri

My View On The #GodSexTruth BGM by @mmkeeravaani :

It's divine

As succulent as the wine;

It's sacred

As lucid as the truth naked;

It's Bahubalian-

The concert from celestial odeon;

Whatever he did

Is beyond splendid

So we scream-

Live long MM Kreem.