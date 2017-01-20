Episode 14 of tvN's popular drama Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will have a time-jump that will feature a grown-up Eun Tak, whose memories have been erased. Watch the episode live on tvN and via Viki.com at 8.30 pm KST on Friday, January 20.

The promo for the episode shows Eun Tak clutching her chest and sobbing, while a voice-over says, "What have I forgotten? Who have I forgotten? I've forgotten the face, what kinds of promises did I forget that it hurts so deep inside? Somebody please, somebody please save me." Other scenes show the grim reaper as well as Sunny, but it is not immediately known if they are together.

Episode 13 ended with Gong Yoo's character Kim Shin ending his immortal life and turning into ashes, but we haven't seen the last of him. Spoilers from filming location reveal that the finale, which will air on Saturday, will feature a reunion between the goblin and his bride.

In other news, actress Yoon Da Yeong, who plays the female grim reaper, revealed in a recent interview that even she doesn't know how the story would end.

"I'm done filming my scenes, and the others are busy filming the rest," she said, according to Soompi. "To keep things a secret, we aren't given the whole script, just the parts we're in. Even I don't know how it will end, and I'm excited to see what happens. I'm always waiting for the next 'Goblin' broadcast. I'll definitely be watching the finale when it airs."

She also added that it was an honour to be a part of the drama. "When I received my first Goblin script, I was so honored that I would have been content with just a single line. It felt like I had won the lottery."

Goblin airs Fridays and Saturdays on tvN.