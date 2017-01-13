Episode 13 of Korean drama Goblin will see Sunny, who is the reincarnation of Shin's sister, being forced to choose between her brother and the Reaper, and it looks like her choice will mimic that of her past life. Watch the episode live on tvN and it will also be aired online on Viki.com.

The previous episode ended with Shin learning the true identity of the Reaper, thanks to the ghost of the evil eunuch, and the episode ended with Shin confronting the Reaper. The promo for the next episode shows Shin telling the Reaper that he can't be forgiven for his past mistakes. Shin also makes a decision to persuade Eun Tak to remove the sword lodged in his chest, which will end his immortality.

Elsewhere in the episode, we see Sunny asking Shin to do the right thing and says she will lead a happy life irrespective of his decision. A scene from the promo also shows the Reaper urging Sunny to stand by him, but it looks like her loyalty will be towards her brother.

Watch the promo for the episode below:

In other news, tvN has announced that it will not be airing episode 14 on January 14, instead, the episode has been pushed to next week, January 20.

On January 14, a special episode of Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, will air a one-hour special that will explore the complicated relationship of the lead characters, and it will also provide a hint to what viewers can expect in the final three episodes of the drama.