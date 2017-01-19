Fans and the cast of Korean drama, Goblin, are eager to know how the show will end, as the brains behind the show have kept the plot of the finale a secret from the actors as well. During an interview, Yoon Da Yeong, who played the female Grim Reaper, said she wasn't given the entire script to avoid any possible leaks.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian reportedly pregnant with first child; is Tristan Thompson the dad?

"I'm done filming my scenes, and the others are busy filming the rest," she was quoted as saying by Soompi. "To keep things a secret, we aren't given the whole script, just the parts we're in. Even I don't know how it will end, and I'm excited to see what happens. I'm always waiting for the next Goblin broadcast. I'll definitely be watching the finale when it airs."

Yoon Da Yeong did not have a big part on the show, but she is just glad she got an opportunity to work with Kim Eun Sook. "When I received my first Goblin script, I was so honoured that I would have been content with just a single line. It felt like I had won the lottery," she said.

Meanwhile, tvN has released the promo for episode 14 of the show and it shows Eun Tak sporting a new hair do. One scene shows her clutching her chest and sobbing, which a voice-over says, "What have I forgotten? Who have I forgotten? I've forgotten the face, what kinds of promises did I forget that it hurts so deep inside? Somebody please, somebody please save me."

While it is not immediately known how the show will end, speculations are rife that a happy ending is in store for Eun Tak and Kim Shin, as most of Kim Eun Sook's dramas end on a happy note.

Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, airs Fridays and Saturdays at 8.30pm KST on tvN.