The official lineup of one of the most well-known music festivals in the world, Glastonbury Festival, has been unveiled. Katy Perry, Major Lazer, Ed Sheeran, The XX and Biffy Clyro among others will perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2017.

The five-day festival, which will take place at its traditional home of Worthy Farm in Somerset, will have Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran as the three headliners. The festival will also see performances by The National, Stormzy, Solange, Lorde, Royal Blood, Father John Misty, Barry Gibb, Wiley, Chic, Alt-J, Craig David, Boy Better Know, Haim and Phoenix.

Nile Rodgers and Wiley had confirmed their presence at the festival days before the official announcement was made, while Katy Perry confirmed her presence on Thursday. After the official announcement of on Glastonbury Festival's Twitter page, Katy Perry tweeted, "!? I can has tea and crumpets!?"

Meanwhile, the organisers have made an early announcement this year. Till last year, fans had to wait till May end for the official lineup, but this year they made the announcement in March end.

The Glastonbury Festival will be held for the last time at Worthy Farm. The festival will go on a break next year and in 2019, it will move to a different venue. The decision to change the venue was taken in order to protect the site, where the music festival has been held since 1970.

"We're talking to Longleat every day, actually, so I hope we can come to an agreement with them eventually," Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis told ITV News. "We haven't done so yet, but they're quite keen. I want to move there in 2019 basically."

"Worthy Farm is very warm, it's full of atmosphere and character and history as well, but I really do need an alternative site, no doubt about it," he added.

The Glastonbury Festival will begin on June 21 and it will last until June 25.