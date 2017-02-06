Farah Khan and Sania Mirza appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan on Sunday, February 5. The filmmaker is known for her wittiness, and one of her comments on Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor surely shows the same.

Farah, on the show, said that anybody who is dating Ranveer should carry a big box of condoms. While Ranveer is rumoured to be in a relationship with Deepika Padukone, Farah's comment left Karan and Sania in splits.

The Om Shanti Om director made the remark in response to one of Karan's questions where he asked what advice she would give to a friend who is dating the following persons. When Karan took Ranveer's name, Farah said, "Carry a big box of condoms."

When the host took Ranbir's name, Farah showed more of her wit saying, "If any of Ranveer's condoms are left, please take them." It will be interesting to see what Ranveer and Ranbir have to say on this.

Ranveer and Ranbir have a connection and that is Deepika. While the actress is Ranbir's former girlfriend, she is rumoured to be the Befikre actor's present lady love. The current season of Koffee With Karan has been having some very interesting episodes and has turned out to be full of fun till now.

While Ranbir's last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had turned out to be a big hit, Ranveer's latest release Befikre failed to put much impact at the box office. Now, Ranbir will be seen next in Jagga Jasoos and Ranveer is busy shooting for Padmavati.