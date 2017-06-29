A 20-year-old girl from Malaysia, who was called "monster" and "chocolate chip cookie" in school, has auditioned for Miss Universe Malaysia 2018.
Evita Delmundo was born with large moles all over her body, along with a birth mark across her neck and shoulders, recently gave an audition for the beauty pageant. Although once she wanted to rid of these moles through surgery, but now the young girl is proud of her appearance. However, her journey has not been an easy one.
"It definitely wasn't easy for me. I got bullied in primary school and the other kids would call me names like 'monster' or 'chipsmore', which was really tough to swallow as a young girl. In primary school, no one wanted to be friends with me. I remember a teacher having to ask two girls to accompany me during recess, and they were whispering 'why do we have to treat her like a princess?' It broke my heart. I told them they don't have to follow me and they went off immediately. Basically, I was a lonely girl." Evita told Daily Mail.
"I learnt to accept my birthmarks and love myself. I slowly gained the confidence to show off my uniqueness," she added. Evita auditioned for Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 on June 17, and is hoping to move ahead to the next round. However, even though she does not get selected, she will try other beauty pageants.
"The judges asked me a couple of questions like how would I promote Malaysia if I won Miss Universe Malaysia? I am just keeping my fingers crossed. If I don't get through, there's always another platform," the brave girl said. Check some of her Instagram photos here: