With almost every major smartphone manufacturer (except Sony and Nokia) having released at least one or two bezel-less smartphones, this year has been all about bezel-less displays so far. However, one smartphone maker is all geared up to make its entry into the bezel-less smartphone domain and it intends to do so with the loudest bang!

Gionee is reportedly going to launch as many as eight smartphones with bezel-less displays on November 26. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared the invite for the launch event which will be held in its hometown Shenzen on Weibo.

Gionee has also mentioned in the invite that the event will be live streamed in China via Shenzen Satellite TV. Apart from this, the invite doesn't reveal much, but the company did share that the highlight of all the eight phones will be their bezel-less displays. The invite shows eight smartphones with different designs – some with sharp edges and some with rounded corners – but all with 'full screen' bezel-less displays.

One thing to note, though, is the frame of the smartphone at the front, which also looks like the biggest and best among the lot, looks a lot like the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 or even the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The one on the left just behind it seems to have a very Samsung Galaxy S8-like design.

While the invite doesn't specify any details about the phones, a report from Android Headlines claims that Gionee will likely launch the Gionee M6, Gionee M2018, Gionee S11 and s11 Plus and the Gionee M7 Plus at the launch event. And out of the eight phones that will be launched, Gionee M7 Plus and M2018 are said to be the top-end devices.

The Gionee M7 Plus has been previously leaked and is rumoured to sport a premium design with leather back and 18:9 display. The phone is expected to come with a 6.43-inch display, which makes it Gionee's largest full-screen smartphone till date and then there is also 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage on board.

The M2018, however, will be the successor to the M2017 flagship device with a massive 7000mAh battery which was launched last year in China and was priced at 6,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 68,000). The M2018 could possibly be the most expensive of the lot if the cost of its predecessor and the current expectations are anything to go by.

Meanwhile, the Gionee S11 was recently spotted on benchmarking site GFXBench, and will reportedly feature a 6-inch Full HD+ (1080x2160) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, MediaTek MT6763 processor, 16MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper. The phone will run Gionee's custom AmigaOS based on Android Nougat.

That said, the pricing details, availability, specs and features of all the eight phones are still unclear, with more details likely to emerge at the time of launch.