Gionee had introduced the M7 and M7 Power back in September this year, and now another M7 device is lined up in the series.

Gionee M7 Plus has been seen on some hands-on pictures, which give us an idea of its design.

The display of Gionee M7 Plus is expected to be 6.43 inches — one of the biggest displays for Gionee phones.

The flagship phone will come with an aspect ratio of 18:9, which means Gionee is also entering the market of bezel-less smartphones with a Univisium display.

From the leaked image, we can figure out that the screen takes up much of the front of the phone, just like LG V30. There is only room for a logo at the bottom and speaker grills, sensors and camera on the top.

The smartphone is expected to be backed by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 435 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The back panel of the device appears to be made of a leathery material. We have to wait for the official launch of the device to figure out what the actual material is.

This flagship also comes with a dual-camera feature along with LED flash, which most smartphone-makers are adopting, and fingerprint sensor in a gold-plated stainless steel design.

The non-metal back colour might indicate that Gionee will implement the wireless charging feature on the phone, but that is not certain at this point.

No further specification of the M7 Plus has been leaked so far.