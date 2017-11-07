After China, the Gionee M7 Power is all set to enter India. The Chinese smartphone maker will be launching M7 Power on November 15.

On Monday, Gionee rolled out a teaser image indicating the launch of the M7 Power. The teaser showcases the front panel of the smartphone which shows an image of Taj Mahal in the background. On the social media, the company has started using the #MpowerwithGionee hashtag to garner the attention of netizens.

Gionee had introduced this mid-range smartphone in September in China and other markets. This device is the first product from Gionee which comes with an edge-to-edge display.

The M7 Power sports a 6-inch bezel-less display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is underpinned by 1.4GHHz octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The device storage can be expanded up to 256GB by using a microSD card.

Gionee M7 Power packs Amigo OS 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and supports dual-SIM network. Further, the device comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash, aperture of f/2.0 and Probabilistic data association filter (PDAF). On the front, the phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera.

The M7 Power packs a big 5000mAh battery and supports fast charging. The fingerprint scanner is situated on the rear panel.

The smartphone's price is disclosed yet, and we need to wait for the official launch to know it.