Kendall Jenner's best friend Gigi Hadid has stripped down for her latest Love magazine shoot. The black and white photograph shows the model topless and she has preserved her modesty using her hands.

Her hair is roughly curled and the metallic hot pants she has worn is from Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 collection. Hadid's only accessory is a phone case with her initials on it.

Love 17 A photo posted by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:22am PST

Interestingly, this is not the first time Hadid has stripped for a shoot. Back in November 2016 she bared it all for Allure magazine and the photograph of her posing completely nude on the back of a horse soon went viral.

Hadid recently opened up about her romance with former One Direction member Zyan Malik.

"When I'm in LA I mostly stay in because it's my time off and I like being with my boyfriend and doing art and cooking," she told Vogue. "We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up.

"I'm always like, 'Babe, let's go to a movie.' Then I fall asleep halfway through and he's like, 'You've seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'"

Malik and Hadid got together in November 2015, and have been going steady since then.