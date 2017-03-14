American sci-fi film Ghost in the Shell is facing severe backlash on social media for casting Scarlett Johansson as The Major. Directed by Rupert Sanders and written by Jamie Moss, William Wheeler and Ehren Kruger, it is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow.

Also read: From Wonder Woman, Transformers to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, 10 new movie trailers released this week [VIDEOS]

Paramount Pictures had recently launched an online campaign at IAmMajor.me. The campaign allows fans to upload photos of themselves along with a caption (which will answer to the question 'Who are you?'). The clip first shows Scarlett Johansson saying, "I am hunted. I am the hunter. I am coming for them. I am Major."

The campaign was supposed to be light-hearted, but fans have used it to voice their anger for not casting any Japanese actor as The Major. Fans are outraged and have taken to social media to point it out as an example of white feminism.

The backlash is in reference of the dissatisfaction of the fans over casting of Scarlett Johansson in the role of The Major and whitewashing of Japanese culture.

The Ghost in the Shell Website https://t.co/eqy8CpndC6 has a meme maker of sorts where anyone could "become Major" so I had some fun.... pic.twitter.com/EadKs04H9a — VzA (@ValerieComplex) March 11, 2017

I am annoyed with white people in Native stories. #IamMajor pic.twitter.com/MFfX8jVVCv — The Answer-Man (@ebonstorm) March 13, 2017

In an interview with Marie Claire, Johansson said last month, "Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive."

"Also, having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity. Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that — the weight of such a big property on my shoulders," she added.

Not only Ghost in the Shell, some other TV shows and movies like Dragonball Evolution, The Last Airbender, and The Iron Fist were also targeted on social media using the #IAmMajor hashtag.

Ghost in the Shell will hit the big screen on March 31.

im bored so i made some memes in the ghost in the shell website pic.twitter.com/dqhDiYVZo2 — bee (@shellheads) March 12, 2017