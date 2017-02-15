The Ghazi Attack has received rave reviews from celebs like Naga Chaitanya, Nikhil Siddhartha, Varun Tej and Krish, who have lauded actor Rana Daggubati for taking Telugu cinema to a new level.

Written and directed by debutant Sankalp, The Ghazi Attack is a war film, based on mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The movie, which has been creating buzz for long time, is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in the theatres around the world on February 17.

Rana Daggubati reportedly held a special screening of The Ghazi Attack for his colleagues in the Telugu film industry on Tuesday night. Several Tollywood celebs including Naga Chaitanya, Nikhil Siddhartha, Varun Tej, director Krish, actor Sumanth, Prakash Raj made it to the screening and were impressed with its scripting, lead actors' performances and rich production elements.

After watching The Ghazi Attack, some celebs took to Twitter to share their reviews on the movie. Here are their comments:

Director Krish Jagarlamudi: Take a bow team #Ghazi n @ranadaggubati for making a thrilling n breathtaking entertainer, n pushing the envelope of Indian cinema further.

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni: Team #Ghazi u make us proud..pushing Telugu cinema to a new space ! congratulations .. more like these have to be made @RanaDaggubati

Actor Sumanth: Saw an engaging/purposeful first of its kind thriller #Ghazi last night Well done! @RanaDaggubati @atul_kulkarni @PVPCinema & crew

Varun Tej: Ghazi attacks tom! All the best to the big man @RanaDaggubati , @taapsee and the entire team! Looking forward !

Nikhil Siddhartha: A Bold move frm @RanaDaggubati to do #GhaziAttack and guess what... The Movie works and Beautifully... superb film with stellar performances

Prakash Raj: #GhaziAttack @RanaDaggubati a brilliant script I missed working on. Watch it guys...All the best to the team for this novel attempt. Cheers

Aditi Rao Hydari: This looks super engaging! Big big luck @karanjohar @RanaDaggubati @taapsee #GhaziAttack

Director Venkat Siddareddy: #Ghazi is a superb visual experience and a brilliant film. Don't miss it. @RanaDaggubati super proud of you.