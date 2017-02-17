RATING: 3/5

Movie: The Ghazi Attack

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Taapsee Pannu, Rahul Singh

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Genre: War thriller

Bollywood has till date come up with a host of war movies and now another one has been added to the list by the name of The Ghazi Attack. Although the film has a good amount of thrill and is worth a watch, The Ghazi Attack somehow fails to hit the bull's eye, in terms of emotion.

Box office prediction: The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi to open on a decent note

STORYLINE

The Ghazi Attack is based on a true incident during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It showcases the courage of Indian Navy officer Lt. Commander Arjun Varma (Rana Daggubati) along with his peers. The story is about how Indian Navy officers in Submarine S21 fought against Pakistan's mighty PNS Ghazi and came out victorious.

The Indian Navy gets a tip-off about a possible attack on INS Vikrant by Pakistan, and thus decide to set S21 off on a recce mission. Captain Ranvijay Singh (Kay Kay Menon) is in charge of the submarine, but considering his short temper, Lt. Commander Arjun Varma (Rana Daggubati) is also sent on the mission with special powers.

While Ranvijay Singh always follows his instincts and is of the opinion that "a war is won only by killing the enemy," Arjun Varma is more disciplined and follows the rule book. With difference in opinion, the two senior officers engage in repeated arguments. However, Arjun Varma's opinion changes in the course of action and they prepare to attack PNS Ghazi, before it destroys INS Vikrant.

Nevertheless, Captain Razzak (Rahul Singh), leading the enemy's submarine, senses the Indian Navy's plan and sets up a trap for S1. How the Indian Navy fights hard, shedding their blood, and defeats Pakistan's most powerful submarine forms the crux of the story.

PERFORMANCES

Rana Daggubati has done a good job as a Navy officer, but it is Kay Kay Menon, who steals the show with his antics. Taapsee Pannu plays the character of a civilian, who somehow gets along with the Indian Navy in the submarine, but she does not have much to exhibit her acting prowess in The Ghazi Attack movie. Atul Kulkarni plays the role of Executive Officer Devraj well enough and Rahul Singh as Pakistani Captain Razzak does a good job as the villain.

POSITIVES

Apart from the good performances, the director is smart enough to keep the storyline of The Ghazi Attack tight and crisp as the movie never seems like a drag. The second part of the film is much thrilling.

NEGATIVES

Although the second part of the movie is thrilling, the climax appears to be little absurd and hasty. Moreover, unlike most other Bollywood war movies, The Ghazi Attack lacks emotional quotient and fails to bring out the desired sense of patriotism. Also, a scene of Indian Navy officers luring the enemy into a trap by singing Jana Gana Mana and Sare Jahan Se Acha Hindustan Hamara appears a bit silly.

VERDICT

All in all, The Ghazi Attack is thrilling enough to be watched once, but it is certainly not the best war film of Bollywood.