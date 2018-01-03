Radio Jockey (RJ) Kumari, who filed a sexual harassment case against Ghazal Srinivas, has claimed the singer had an alleged relationship with his female employee Parvathi for years.

Kumari was working as an RJ at the web radio station Alaya Vani, which is owned by Ghazal Srinivas. Recently, she lodged a complaint with the Panjagutta police claiming the singer had been sexually harassing her for three months. He was forcing her to give him massages and have sex with him, she said.

Kumari also stated that Ghazal Srinivas had an illicit relationship with his female employee Parvathi, and he was using the latter to trap her. She said Parvathi told her he provided her with all the comforts of life and enough money in return of she fulfilling his sexual desires. Parvati apparently was also pressuring Kumari to submit to his demands.

Kumari claimed Ghazal Srinivas had lured many women to fulfil his desires, but none dared raise their voice against him. Hence, she used a hidden camera to record his activities at his office room and produced the video before the police as proof, she said.

Talking to reporters, the RJ said: "Since he is a celebrity, none would believe me. That's why I wanted to shoot videos to expose his actions. He used to call me into his private room in the office. When I entered the room, he used to be almost nude."

The Panjagutta police arrested Ghazal Srinivas under charges of sexual harassment on Tuesday after the video was submitted. They registered a case against him under Sections 354 and 354A for outraging the modesty of a woman. Parvathi was also booked for allegedly pressuring the RJ and helping the accused.