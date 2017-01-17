The action from the Africa Cup of Nations continues with match from Group D set to take place as one of the tournament favourites Ghana are set to take on Uganda, who are making an appearance in the tournament after a 39-year absence. The match is set to take place at Stade de Port-Gentil in Port-Gentil.

After finishing as runners-up in 2015, Ghana will be expected to reach the finals this time too as they look to win their first AFCON title since 1982. Ghana possess some of the finest players from Africa in their team with Ayew brother, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey and Baba Rahman just some of the stars among their ranks.

Coached by former Chelsea manager Avram Grant, a lot will be expected from Ghana in the AFCON and Grant wants his players to be in the moment and not think about what happened in the past.

"In the last Nations Cup we were very very close - 22 penalties and we were the better side. But that is for memories - now we want to achieve something."

"They're a tough team, it's not easy to play against them - and especially in Ghana we had difficulties in the last games," Grant said. "But we are not looking at the past too much; we are learning from the past, but living in the present," BBC.com quoted the Ghana manager as saying.

Since finishing as runners-up in the 1978 edition of the AFCON, Uganda have not been able to qualify for the tournament until now and ironically the last time they played in the AFCON it was against Ghana, when they lost in the finals in 1978 and they will be determined to avenge that loss.

Uganda will be full of confidence heading into this match as they are undefeated in their last two competitive matches drawing against Ghana and defeating Congo. Uganda will have to do without two of their key players in Khalid Aucho and Murushid Jjuuko who are serving a one-match ban over accumulated yellow cards during the qualifiers.

Their coach Milutin Sredojevich said in an interview that it's an honour to finally be here and that Ugandans have been dreaming about this day for a really long time.

"It's an honor to be here. Ugandans have been dreaming to be here and we are happy the dream is on now. We are here on merit. We have a huge following and support from our people back home in Uganda. Let's wait and see what happens on Tuesday but we are edging closer to a very historic day after 39 years without taking part in the finals" The Star quoted the Uganda manager as saying.

Along with him their captain Geoffrey Massa said his team is ready to do battle with the big boys of Africa.

"We know why we are here. We are on the same table with the big boys of African football and we know they are planning for us but we are ready for the battle. We dreamt about this opportunity. We are not here to participate but to play competitive football" Massa was quoted as saying.

When to Watch Live

Ghana vs Uganda is scheduled for a 9:30pm IST (4:00pm GMT, 11:00am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: No coverage

Uganda: TV: SuperSport Select 2 Go, SuperSport 6 Africa, SuperSport 4

Ghana: TV: GTV Sports+, SuperSport Select 2, SuperSport 4

United Kingdom: TV: EuroSport 1 UK. Live Streaming:EuroSport Player.

USA: TV: beIN Sports. Live Streaming: fuboTV

Australia: TV: beIN Sports 1. Live Streaming:Bein Sports Connect.

France: TV: beIN Sports 2