With the deadline for upgrading two-wheelers to BSIV emission norms nearing, automakers are in a hurry to clear BS-III bikes by offering huge discounts. As per the Central Government rule, dealerships can only sell BS-IV compliant two-wheelers from April 1. In order to lure customers, Ducati dealership is now offering up to Rs 2 lakh discount for BSIII bikes.

According to AMP Superbikes Ltd, only a few units of the Ducati motorcycles with BSIII emission norms are currently available. A BS-III Scrambler in Urban Enduro variant and Wild Green colour, is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh, reports Financial Express. You can get the motorcycle at Rs 6.68 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The actual cost of the motorcycle is Rs 8.18 lakh.

A Diavel in black colour is also available with a discount of up to Rs 2 lakh. The power cruiser which is originally priced at Rs 15.62 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi now costs only Rs 13.62 lakh. Buying BSIII model bikes is not a bad deal as it can run on BSIV fuel. Hence, the prospective customers can avail biggest discounts for the bikes in the remaining days ahead of April 1.