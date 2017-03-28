With the deadline for upgrading two-wheelers to BSIV emission norms nearing, automakers are in a hurry to clear BS-III bikes by offering huge discounts. As per the Central Government rule, dealerships can only sell BS-IV compliant two-wheelers from April 1. In order to lure customers, Ducati dealership is now offering up to Rs 2 lakh discount for BSIII bikes.
According to AMP Superbikes Ltd, only a few units of the Ducati motorcycles with BSIII emission norms are currently available. A BS-III Scrambler in Urban Enduro variant and Wild Green colour, is being offered at a discount of Rs 1.5 lakh, reports Financial Express. You can get the motorcycle at Rs 6.68 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The actual cost of the motorcycle is Rs 8.18 lakh.
A Diavel in black colour is also available with a discount of up to Rs 2 lakh. The power cruiser which is originally priced at Rs 15.62 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi now costs only Rs 13.62 lakh. Buying BSIII model bikes is not a bad deal as it can run on BSIV fuel. Hence, the prospective customers can avail biggest discounts for the bikes in the remaining days ahead of April 1.
Kawasaki India also has tempting offers
Ducati India is not only the bike maker selling BS-III bikes at huge discounts. Japanese motorcycle-maker Kawasaki is also serving up huge discounts for BS-III ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 models in India. ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 are priced at Rs 5.92 lakh, Rs 6.36 lakh and Rs 3.92 lakh respectively, on-road in Pune. The revised prices are Rs 4.42 lakh, Rs 4.86 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for ER-6n, Ninja 650 and Z250 respectively, reports ZigWheels.