There have been lots of talks and speculations regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez being pregnant. Despite the obvious baby bumps spotted while being photographed, it was not made official by either the footballer or Rodríguez. One knew it was just a matter of time for it to be made official.

The Real Madrid star confirmed one of the most awaited news on Tuesday when interviewed by EL Mundo. He was asked if he was happy with Rodríguez's pregnancy, and his reply, 'Yes, very much' putting everyone in a frenzy.

With this news, one can confirm that Cristiano will be a proud dad of four kids soon. At present, he has three kids, two of which were twins, Eva and Mateo, born via surrogate mother last month, and Cristiano has been putting some adorable pictures with his newborns on Instagram quite regularly.

He also has a 7-year-old son from his previous relationship. Cristiano Jr. is also spotted with Rodriguez in football matches and some major events too.

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ?❤ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Cristiano and Rodriguez have been publicly dating since 2016. The couple has always bagged headlines for being spotted together in holidays and events. Rodriguez has also been seen in some of Real Madrid's matches, including the Champions League final.