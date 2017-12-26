Nargis Fakhri is in love. And she has put up the announcement on Instagram. No it's not Uday Chopra because she is dating Matt Alonzo.

Who? He is an American director, video editor and filmmaker who has created award-winning visual work with musical artists, brands and companies.

The actress has never gone public like this before but these pictures are a proof that the couple thought Christmas is the best opportunity to announce their relationship. Don't they look so much in love?

Nargis captioned the image as: "'Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones ! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas" [sic.]

And we must say that the picture is beautifully edited with some extra candid shots on the side.

Nargis made headlines recently after she visited Yash Chopra's Juhu bungalow. Her meeting gave rise to speculations of a possible reconciliation with her former boyfriend Uday Chopra after their break-up.

During her visit, she also met the actor's mother Pamela Chopra, giving fodder to rumours that the Nargis and Uday are getting married in 2018. However, Nargis' spokesperson has denied all the reports that have been doing the rounds in tinsel town.

"Nargis is in Mumbai for a brief period only and has meetings lined up with a music label for her upcoming single with American rapper-singer, Snoop Dogg. There will be several other meetings for upcoming projects as well. Nargis is presently based out of New York and not Mumbai," Nargis' spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror.

On the professional front, Nargis Fakhri will be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz, which is his next film after Bhoomi. While shooting in Kyrgyzstan, Nargis posted: "My life has taken me many places but I still wonder how I got here. A girl from the projects in #Queens to #Bollywood - and now this.... #kyrgyzstan with @duttsanjay #shooting - #journey #adventure #work (sic)."