Tiger Shroff, for the past few months, was keeping his look from Baaghi 2 under wraps by camouflaging it with a beanie while attending events. And finally, the suspense has come to an end as we have stumbled upon a picture of Tiger Shroff where he is seen in his rugged and gritty

avatar in Baaghi 2.

Tiger Shroff was spotted coming out of his vanity van to shoot for an intense action sequence. He was seen sporting a military cut, buffed up biceps and a T-shirt covered in blood. The picture has now gone viral on the internet.

Tiger Shroff's New Rugged Look In Baaghi 2 Will Make You Crush Over Him - https://t.co/8yiXFNWnah https://t.co/de6Dfil1Wn @DishPatani pic.twitter.com/TSktiRYhda — Disha Patani News (@DishaPataniNews) November 3, 2017

Recently, Tiger was seen showcasing his lean muscular back in a picture after a rigorous workout session. He was seen sporting a new hairdo altogether in the behind the scenes picture from his recent photoshoot done by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker who posted it on his Instagram page.

While there has been a lot of anticipation around the movie, Tiger Shroff's tough look from Baaghi 2 has raised the excitement to a new level altogether.

In the first instalment, Tiger was seen in a rebellious avatar kicking the butts of the bad guys along with his on-screen lady love played by Shraddha Kapoor. But now the actor has decided to take his acting talent a notch higher where he will be seen playing the role of father to a seven-year-old girl in the second instalment.

In Baaghi 2, Tiger will be teaming up with girlfriend Disha Patani for the first time on screen. Earlier, the lovebirds were seen together in music video Befikra where they showcased their lovely chemistry.

Apart from Tiger and Disha, Aligarh actor Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda have also been roped in to play crucial roles in the film.

Tiger is also in news for his collaboration with his idol Hrithik Roshan for Yash Raj Film's upcoming project. He has also been finalised for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 and Rambo remake.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 is slated for release on April 27, 2018.