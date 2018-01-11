Ekta Kapoor is on a roll as she launched yet another web series 'Haq Se' on ALTBalaji.

But something unexpected happened. During the trailer launch of the show on Wednesday, Ekta Kapoor's niece, Anchal Sharma who is making her debut, was asked whether getting an opportunity in an ALTBalaji production was easy as it's a family matter after all.

To answer the question, Anchal said: "See, Ekta always encouraged new talents, so I just cannot walk into her office and say that I want to act. I had to go through a process of audition. Of course, she is an inspiration for me but I auditioned for several other projects of ALTBalaji but I was not accepted. So I think it is an honour for me that she believed in me to play the character."

Ekta too spoke about it and said: "First time, I saw her audition that came from director Imtiaz Ali for 'Laila Majnu' (an upcoming film). Since she did not look like the character, I said no to her and then I mentioned to Imtiaz that she is my niece. Later Rhea (Kapoor) showed me Archana's audition for 'Veere Di Wedding' and said that she is 'outstanding'. However, this time she fits the part so I cast her in the show."

Haq Se is directed by Ken Ghosh and stars actor Rajeev Khandelwal, Rukhsar, Simon Singh and Pavail Gulati, among others.

For those who don't know, nepotism has been an ongoing debate for a year now. And who started it? Well, it was Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar. And the industry is under scrutiny since then! Do you think Ekta Kapoor will be tagged as the next flagbearer of nepotism in the television world?