With affordable 4G data rates and adoption of smartphones, there's a rise in online streaming services. Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and similar services offer a wide range of entertainment content like movies, TV shows, music and more. If you're an Airtel customer, you might be eligible for a free dose of entertainment from one of the leading online streaming services in India.

Amazon Prime Video has a vast library of entertainment content and it is a part of Amazon Prime membership at Rs 999. But if you're an Airtel customers, the telco is running a promotion by offering Amazon Prime membership for free.

To be eligible for the free membership of Amazon Prime, Airtel subscriber must be a postpaid customer on myInfinity plans of Rs 499 and above. Airtel is also extending the offer to its V-Fiber broadband customers who are on Rs 1,000 and above plans. In both cases, 12 months of subscription to Amazon Prime is given for free, but there will only be 9 months left if the subscriber activates the free service in April.

How to activate free Amazon Prime membership?

If you fit the criteria for free Amazon Prime membership, availing the offer is quite simple.

Step 1: Download the free Airtel TV app (Android / iPhone) and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Scroll down the app to find a banner of Amazon Prime and tap on it.

Step 3: Tap Activate Now on a dialogue box that will appear on your phone screen.

Step 4: Enter your Amazon account credentials and your free 12-month membership will begin once the details verify.

Step 5: Now download Amazon Prime Video app and start watching your favourite movies and shows.

It is worth mentioning that the Airtel offer is valid for new Prime members, but if you're an existing member then you'll have to wait for the ongoing subscription to end before activating the offer. It is also important to note that the free subscription will get terminated if the user downgrades the plan.

Amazon Prime: What are the benefits?