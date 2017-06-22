Germany and Chile from Group B of Confederations Cup 2017 will face off later today in the Kazan Arena in Kazan. Both teams won their opening game with Germany defeating Australia 3-2 while Chile defeated Cameroon 2-0.

Both teams will be determined to continue their winning ways when they come up against each other today as a win in this match will also secure a place in the knockout stage. Germany and Chile are the favourites to progress to the knockout stage from Group B and even if one of them lose today they can still make it to the next round as long as they win their final group stage match.

The two countries bookend the age bracket with German coach Joachim Low selecting a squad with an average age of 24 years and four months- which is the youngest of all eight competing nations-- and Chile have the oldest squad in the tournament with an average age of just over 29.

Despite Germany being the youngest side in the tournament, they are undoubtedly the favourites to go all the way in the Confederations Cup 2017. Borussia Monchengladbach striker Lars Stindl is one such young gun. The striker got his first goal for Germany after he netted against Australia and he believes his teammates have what it takes to get another positive result.

"It is a fact, but it won't play a big role. We have got a young team, but we have prepared intensively for the match and want to do well. Chile perhaps have a player or two amongst their ranks who have a lot of experience playing in tournaments, however, I see us well equipped to deal with them," German Football Association website quoted Stindl as saying.

"We are eager to play against such a strong team in a tournament and potentially beat them."

As for Chile, they could be without their no.1 choice goalkeeper in Claudio Bravo who is lacking match fitness and veteran goalkeeper Johnny Herrera could take his place in goal once again. The 36-year-old is expecting a tough test against Germany.

"With the quality of their players, it might be more of an end-to-end match, which could, in theory, help us to play our game. It is always hard to break down a side that defends and hits on the counter, so Germany are going to be very, very tough opponents," FIFA.com quoted Herrera as saying.

Chile might possess a better team in terms of experience but history favours the Germans. In the last three competitive meetings between the two teams, Germany have won all three and they also won a friendly against Chile in 2014.

Where to watch

The Confederations Cup 2017 Group B match between Germany and Chile is set to start at 9:00 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 2:00 pm EST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Sony Six/HD, Ten 2. Live streaming: Sony Liv

Germany: TV: ARD Das Erste, SRF zwei, ORF 1. Live streaming: ORF TV Live Streaming

Chile: TV: Mega, TVN, Canal 13, DIRECTV Sports Chile

Russia: TV: Channel One Russia

USA: TV:STV Scotland, UTV, ITV 1 UK

UK: TV:Telemundo, Fox Sports 1. Live streaming: Fox Sports GO