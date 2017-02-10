It is confirmed! George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are expecting and the duo joins the list with Beyonce and Jay-Z to welcome twins this year.
Also Read: Beyoncé pregnant with twins
The couple has officially confirmed the news, but Clooney's good friend Matt Damon revealed it to Entertainment Tonight Canada that the couple will welcome the twins in June. Damon told ET Canada that Clooney shared the pregnancy news with him last fall.
"I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, 'how far along is she?' And he goes, 'eight weeks'," he said.
"'Are you out of your mind?! Don't tell anybody else! Don't tell anybody else! Don't you know the 12-week rule?' Like of course, he doesn't. I was like, 'just shut up, man.' And then four weeks later, I'm like, 'we're good right?'" And Clooney replied: "'We're good.'"
Talking about Alamuddin, Damon said she is amazing and they are going to be awesome parents. "She's amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They're gonna be great. They're gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky," he said.
Clooney and Alamuddin have been married for two and a half years now. They tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in September 2014.
In January, a Lebanon daily reported that Clooney and Alamuddin are expecting twins – a boy and a girl. However, the daily also reported that she is due in March.
Meanwhile, Twitter had a field day after news of Clooney expecting twins news broke. Several users wished the couple, while several others made fun saying that Clooney and Beyonce's twins will go on a date. Check out the funny Twitter reactions below:
It's twins for George and Amal! I thought I noticed a baby bump. Congrats, you two! pic.twitter.com/JLpoT4q0ts— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 10, 2017
Amal Clooney's having TWINS— Multifaceted (M19) (@King_Otes1) February 10, 2017
Beyoncé's pregnant with TWO ANGELS
Pharrell had TRIPLETS. All this multiple births in the air got me like: pic.twitter.com/F08FBdKlsa
Amal Clooney is having twins and @Beyonce just lost her shit. #clooneytwins— Chris Lacroix (@Lacroix1Chris) February 10, 2017
Are Amal and George Clooney's twins going to go on play dates with Beyonce and Jay Z's twins ????— GirlfromtheSouthBX (@MizzzRebel) February 10, 2017
Beyoncé AND Clooney twins??? Play dates!!! Lol— Tyler Hohlstein (@tytastic_panda) February 10, 2017
George Clooney going to be a dad of twins ??!... pic.twitter.com/HNYGP2Ls3J— dacostello (@dacostello1) February 10, 2017
What if the Clooney twins end up befriending the Beyonce twins? Or what if they end up dating someday? This is too much news to handle.— John Cohen (@JohnCohen1) February 9, 2017
Beyoncé's twins and Clooney's twins will run the planet by 2023.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 10, 2017
George Clooney’s twins are going to marry Beyonce’s twins and they will bring balance to the force. #Clooyoncé— Jason Filiatrault (@jfiliatrault) February 9, 2017