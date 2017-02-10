It is confirmed! George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are expecting and the duo joins the list with Beyonce and Jay-Z to welcome twins this year.

Also Read: Beyoncé pregnant with twins

The couple has officially confirmed the news, but Clooney's good friend Matt Damon revealed it to Entertainment Tonight Canada that the couple will welcome the twins in June. Damon told ET Canada that Clooney shared the pregnancy news with him last fall.

"I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, 'how far along is she?' And he goes, 'eight weeks'," he said.

"'Are you out of your mind?! Don't tell anybody else! Don't tell anybody else! Don't you know the 12-week rule?' Like of course, he doesn't. I was like, 'just shut up, man.' And then four weeks later, I'm like, 'we're good right?'" And Clooney replied: "'We're good.'"

Talking about Alamuddin, Damon said she is amazing and they are going to be awesome parents. "She's amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They're gonna be great. They're gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky," he said.

Clooney and Alamuddin have been married for two and a half years now. They tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in September 2014.

In January, a Lebanon daily reported that Clooney and Alamuddin are expecting twins – a boy and a girl. However, the daily also reported that she is due in March.

Meanwhile, Twitter had a field day after news of Clooney expecting twins news broke. Several users wished the couple, while several others made fun saying that Clooney and Beyonce's twins will go on a date. Check out the funny Twitter reactions below: