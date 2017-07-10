The wait is over as the makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's A Gentleman have finally released the trailer. Earlier titled as Reload, A Gentleman is an action-romantic drama which will be released on August 25.

Last month, the poster was released and it showed that Sidharth's character seems to have two sides – one is sundar susheel and the other is risky. What we understood from the poster is that Sid will be playing a decent and nice guy who is involved in household chores. Also, he will have another side to him and it will be his action avatar.

Now the trailer also tells the same story. It is a roller coaster ride which has two Sidharths -- Gaurav and Rishi. Gaurav is the sundar susheel guy and Rishi is the badass one. The hunk is in a never-seen-before action avatar and his moves will surely blow your mind.

Jacqueline is seen in a very bold and action mode. Both the actors are complementing each other in the movie trailer and their intense chemistry is set to raise the temperature.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Jacqueline have been busy promoting the movie and their closeness became the talk of the town.

Reports suggest that Sid and Jackie's closeness has irked Alia Bhatt. She has reportedly asked her alleged boyfriend Sidharth to not meet Jacqueline if it doesn't involve work.

Watch the trailer of A Gentleman here: