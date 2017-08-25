A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, which is set to release on Friday, has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics and celebs.

While many critics felt the stunts, the chemistry between Sidharth and Jacqueline and performances of the cast were fabulous, a few thought the film lacked a strong storyline and was loaded with clichéd scenes and dialogues. The picturesque locations in the movie, however, made for a visual treat.

Read: A Gentleman box office prediction: Sidharth-Jacqueline's movie to cross Rs 5 crore mark on opening day

A Gentleman has Sidharth playing a double role while Jacqueline is his love interest. The film, which has been shot in several exotic locations like Miami and Thailand besides Mumbai, has a lot of intimate scenes.

Sidharth plays two characters, Gaurav and Rishi. Gaurav is the sundar susheel guy, while Rishi is the badass. The movie sees the hunk performing some never-seen-before action stunts. The trailer, as well as the massive promotion, have left the audience eagerly wait for the action-comedy.

Helmed by directors Raj and DK and produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman also stars Suniel Shetty, Darshan Kumar and Supriya Pilgaonkar among others.

Below is the review of A Gentleman by Bollywood critics:

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said: "Barring a few well-executed action sequences and witty exchange between (Sidharth) Malhotra and his mate at work, the film leaves you unmoved. Watch this film if you are looking for voyeuristic delight featuring two attractive people spar and fight the world for a stupid cause."

Lokesh Dharmani of Masala.com said: "Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are earnest. They genuinely make an effort to make sense of this enigmatic script. But the incompetent direction and plain lazy writing don't give them any scope to salvage this pointless exotic, brochure of Miami. A Gentleman is a gentle reminder of all other exciting things one can do this weekend, like bury your face in your bed and sleep."

Stay tuned for more updates.