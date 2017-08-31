A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez has continued to make poor collection at the worldwide box office on the sixth day and has turned out to be another big flop after Jab Harry Met Sejal in August.

A Gentleman has reportedly been made with a whopping budget of Rs 40 crore and the producers spent another Rs 22 crore on its promotion and marketing. The total cost of the movie has reached Rs 62 crore. The movie has fetched its makers Rs 70 crore from its worldwide theatrical rights, Rs 20 crore from its satellite rights, Rs 10 crore from its other rights.

A Gentleman earned a total of Rs 100 crore in its pre-release business. The movie has not only recovered the investment of the producers, but also got a table profit of Rs 38 crore for them. However, the movie has landed its distributors in problem, as it is set to incur huge losses to them in the coming days.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer, which was released in over 3,000 screens across the globe on August 24, failed to give a big opening and could not show a big jump in its business. A Gentleman has collected Rs 18 crore nett (Rs 25 crore gross) at the domestic box office and Rs 8 crore gross in six days.

A Gentleman has collected approximately Rs 33 crore gross at the worldwide box office in six days. The movie is estimated to have earned less than Rs 15 crore for its distributors and it is likely to fetch them another Rs 10 crore in the coming days. However, the movie is likely to incur them huge loss of Rs 40 to 45 crore.

However, August began with a big flop show of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which has caused huge loss of Rs 50+ crore for its global distributors. Now, the month is ending with another flop show of A Gentleman.