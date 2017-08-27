Sidharth Malhotra's career graph seems to be jinxed as none of his movies after Ek Villain made big numbers at the box office. His recent release A Gentleman received a mixed response but the box office collection was a bit low.

The opening day collection of A Gentleman was Rs 4.04 crore and was expected to see growth on Saturday. But the Day 2 collection is not that impressive either.

A Gentleman's day 2 box office collection is Rs 4.36 crore. It failed to cross Rs 10 crore mark in two days. However, it will hopefully surpass the mark on Sunday, August 27.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#AGentleman shows limited growth on Day 2... Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr. Total: ₹ 8.40 cr. India biz."

Sidharth appeared with Jacqueline Fernandez in A Gentleman, which released on a long weekend. But it didn't help the makers to earn big as the storyline didn't impress many. The negative word of mouth may be the reason why people are not interested to go and watch it in theatres.

Also, the download links of A Gentleman has been leaked online and is shared on social media. The piracy is the biggest reason why such movies fail to earn big at the box office. Apart from this, A Gentleman clashed with a number of Hindi and South movies.

However, the Raj and DK flick's storyline was weak, but Sidharth's performance has been applauded. Firstly, he looked breathtaking in the movie and secondly, his and Jacqueline's chemistry is mindblowing.

From action sequences to romantic-intimate scenes, Sid gave his best on-screen. We wish the talented actor gets good movies in future which also make good business at the box office.