Japanese carmaker Suzuki's new generation Swift hatchback has made its debut at the ongoing 87th edition of Geneva Motor Show. The Swift, the hatchback in its 3rd generation is expected to hit the Indian shores in early 2018.

Also Read: Meet Singapore's Vanda Dendrobium, the 200mph electric supercar

The new Swift is based on the light and rigid new-generation platform Heartect and the highly rigid frame that enhances collision safety and has a continuous, smooth and curving form, which has led to a reduction in reinforcements, making the body a light 840kg. The new Swift flaunts honeycomb grille at the front along with sweptback headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

The side remains identical to the current Swift and wears blacked-out A-pillar. The new Swift rides on new diamond-cut allow wheels. At the rear, the new Swift hatchback gets new LED tail lamps with new bumper and bootlid.

The cabin of the Swift features new dashboard with twin-pod instrument cluster, steering mounted controls and touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Bluetooth AUX, USB and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Powering the new Swift is a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine and a 1.2-litre DualJet engine, with SHVS mild-hybrid system. It is not clear whether the same engines will make it to the Indian market when it comes in 2018.

For now, the India-spec new Swift is rumoured to continue with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. Both mills are expected to be offered with the choice of manual and automatic options.