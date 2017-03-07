Swedish carmaker Volvo took the wraps off second generation XC60 SUV at 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The premium car was continuing without major changes after its global launch in 2009 and new version gets shift in design, in line with elder brother, the XC90.

It has carried over design elements from the XC90 such as the Thor's hammer inspired headlamps, large grille and angular tail lamp. It looks a compact XC90, yet the changes have made the SUV look more modern and stylish.

The interior layout is also carried over from the elder sibling and it comes with four-zone climate control. The system removes harmful pollutants and particles from the cabin. The SUV also boasts of smart phone integration with CarPlay and Android Auto accessibility.

Volvo is a brand known for its safety features above all. The new XC60 also boast of some new safety options. Steer Assist has been added to the City Safety system. A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses steer assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.

On powertrains, the highlight is the addition of T8 Twin engine petrol plug-in hybrid mill that develops 407 hp and acceleration from 0-100 Km in just 5.3 seconds. This is the same unit that also powers Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence which was launched in India in September 2016 for Rs 1.25 crore. In addition new XC60 will launch with the diesel D4 engine at 190hp and the D5 with PowerPulse technology delivering 235hp. The petrol-powered T5 will deliver 254hp and the T6, which with both turbo and superchargers attached, will deliver 320hp and 400Nm of torque.

"We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It's the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan," said Hakan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive, Volvo Car Group.